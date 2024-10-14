Axie Infinity (AXS) 1-Day Volume Tops $27.37 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $746.31 million and approximately $27.37 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $4.90 or 0.00007405 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00014054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,317.28 or 1.00189332 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000969 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00059230 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,271,051 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,256,175.65889335 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.71627279 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 482 active market(s) with $34,790,372.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

