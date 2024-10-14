AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Down 33.1% in September

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the September 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $38.34 on Monday. AXA has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AXA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.
AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.
