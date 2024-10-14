Avalanche Price Tops $29.17 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.17 or 0.00044405 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $11.86 billion and approximately $396.06 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,610,756 coins and its circulating supply is 406,607,656 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

