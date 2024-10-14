Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Down 23.5% in September

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 469.57%.
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.
