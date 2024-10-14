Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Atlas Stock Performance

Atlas stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.82.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

