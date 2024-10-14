Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Atlas Stock Performance
Atlas stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.82.
About Atlas
