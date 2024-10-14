ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,791,200 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 2,296,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,912.0 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZF opened at $32.35 on Monday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $33.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

