ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,791,200 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 2,296,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,912.0 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZF opened at $32.35 on Monday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $33.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.