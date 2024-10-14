Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,090 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $221.26 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.85 and its 200-day moving average is $208.72.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

