Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 3,556 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 118.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $43.51 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $44.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.58 and a beta of 2.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 11,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $366,779.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 600,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,370,414.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,829,855 shares of company stock worth $649,272,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

