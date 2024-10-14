Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in Chevron by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 30,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $151.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.93. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $170.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.81.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

