Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $36.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $36,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $281.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.60. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

