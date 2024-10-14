Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $218,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,865 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,542,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,134,000 after acquiring an additional 305,143 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,237,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,181,000 after buying an additional 82,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 926,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,788,000 after buying an additional 62,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $123.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.93 and a 200 day moving average of $117.15. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.95 and a 52-week high of $128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 88.44%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

