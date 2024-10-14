Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 227 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after buying an additional 11,011,385 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690,906 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,224,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978,537 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $63.02 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $63.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

