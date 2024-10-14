ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 70.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of ARR stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.88 million, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.50. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $21.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 24,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,434.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.
About ARMOUR Residential REIT
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
