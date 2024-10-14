ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 70.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ARR stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.88 million, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.50. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $21.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $129.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.47 million. Analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 24,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,434.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARMOUR Residential REIT

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.