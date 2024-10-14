Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Short Interest Update

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Arko Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKOW remained flat at $0.52 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40. Arko has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.25.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

