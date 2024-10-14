Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.38.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th.
Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$47.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.70.
Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$615.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$581.10 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.
