Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Short Interest Update

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the September 15th total of 47,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition Co. II

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 30.2% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 53,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $1,161,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 150,674.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 125,060 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 165.5% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 207,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 129,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $3,679,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Trading Down 0.2 %

AACT stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

