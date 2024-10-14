Ardor Trading 3.2% Lower This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $83.26 million and $7.55 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0833 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00044239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012647 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.