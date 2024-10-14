Arcosa, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Arcosa has a dividend payout ratio of 4.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arcosa to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.
Arcosa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $94.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.86. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $96.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ACA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Steven J. Demetriou bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at $872,001.10. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,198.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Demetriou acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $526,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at $872,001.10. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Arcosa Company Profile
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.
