Arbitrum Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $1.89 billion and $211.80 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,617,088,312 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,617,088,312 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.53330567 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1014 active market(s) with $189,575,177.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

