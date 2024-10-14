Apu Apustaja Trading 81.3% Higher This Week (APU)

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Apu Apustaja has a total market capitalization of $317.62 million and approximately $16.30 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apu Apustaja token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Apu Apustaja has traded 81.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.70 or 0.00255442 BTC.

Apu Apustaja Token Profile

Apu Apustaja launched on March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.com. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin.

Apu Apustaja Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,257,217.1226 with 318,911,266,448.8945 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00094963 USD and is up 14.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $14,357,229.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apu Apustaja should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apu Apustaja using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

