Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Get Appian alerts:

View Our Latest Report on APPN

Appian Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:APPN traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 123,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,996. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.57. Appian has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The company had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $1,406,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,085,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,131,348.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,761,776 shares of company stock valued at $57,130,976. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth $65,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth $85,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth $96,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.