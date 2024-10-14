APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp boosted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,993 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp owned about 0.08% of APA worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. American National Bank boosted its stake in APA by 208.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of APA by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in APA by 1,325.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $27.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 3.23. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on APA from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on APA from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

