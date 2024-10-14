Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Short Interest Update

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 6,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $31,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $95,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Annexon by 78.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Annexon Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Annexon stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $7.43. 1,026,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,313. Annexon has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Research analysts forecast that Annexon will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANNX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

