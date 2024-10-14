Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,751,000 after buying an additional 861,704 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,356,000 after buying an additional 420,007 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,111,000 after buying an additional 200,427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,516,000 after buying an additional 139,258 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,533,000 after buying an additional 1,040,767 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $198.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.73. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $198.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

