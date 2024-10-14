Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,356 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 67,833 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,307,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 313,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter worth approximately $872,000. 62.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

MCRI stock opened at $75.73 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.03 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 16.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

