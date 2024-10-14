Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 286 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHI opened at $182.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.83.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.33.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

