Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Blackstone by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $358,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the third quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 32,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $153.04 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 115.90%.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

