Annex Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5,532.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.