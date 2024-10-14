Annex Advisory Services LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RNP opened at $23.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $24.41.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

