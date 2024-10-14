Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 10,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,056 shares of company stock valued at $698,347 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $49.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $51.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.83%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

