Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $353,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 74,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $21.37 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $153.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

