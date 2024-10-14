Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,681 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Sapiens International worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sapiens International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 13.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sapiens International Co. has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.78 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.92%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This is a boost from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPNS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

