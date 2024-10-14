Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $62.47 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

