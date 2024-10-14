Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. Kings Path Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 33,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $7,952,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 259,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,189,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.71. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $63.05.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.