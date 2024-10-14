Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kforce worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 59.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 487.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Stock Performance

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $56.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average is $63.40. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.15 and a 12-month high of $74.79.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Kforce had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $356.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading

