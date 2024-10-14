Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at Scotiabank

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AND has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$48.29.

Shares of TSE AND opened at C$39.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$729.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.66. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$36.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$161.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.9331337 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

