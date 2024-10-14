Analysts Set Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Target Price at $57.50

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNY. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

SNY opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $58.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

