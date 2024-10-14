Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMLX

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMLX opened at $3.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $241.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.55.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of ($1.02) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 18,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $59,484.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,120,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,985,820.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 11,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $36,614.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,163.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 18,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $59,484.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,120,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,985,820.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMLX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 2,768.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,454 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,617,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,300,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,267,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.