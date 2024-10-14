American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in American Tower by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 95,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock opened at $219.27 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $157.25 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.51.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.21.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

