American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,553 shares during the quarter. American International Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.13% of American International Group worth $62,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $77.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.69 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

