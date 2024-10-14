American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Procyon Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.96% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $29,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,435,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,049,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 211,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after buying an additional 70,505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 292,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 36,209 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,281,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,170,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QGRO opened at $93.73 on Monday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.22 and a one year high of $93.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.49.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

