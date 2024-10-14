American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,909 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 80,250 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $642,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,316 shares of the airline’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 398,327 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 27,325 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 30,432 shares of the airline’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

