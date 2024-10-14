AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Macquarie upped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $4.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.80. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $11.88.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,187,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,548,000 after buying an additional 6,577,228 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

