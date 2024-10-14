Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $215.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Amazon.com stock opened at $188.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,099,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $577,189,000 after acquiring an additional 150,925 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 368,553 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 99,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

