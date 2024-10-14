Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Update

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Alterity Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATHE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,295. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $5.41.
About Alterity Therapeutics
