Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Update

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,295. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $5.41.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company’s lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

