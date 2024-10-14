Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $106.92 and last traded at $109.19. Approximately 9,702,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 17,822,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Macquarie raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

