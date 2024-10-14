Algorand Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.04 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $23.06 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00045083 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,314,484,099 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

