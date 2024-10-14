AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Receives $8.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.
MITT stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.05.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $99.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.68%.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
