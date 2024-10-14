Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $106.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a hold rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Aflac Stock Up 1.5 %

Aflac stock opened at $113.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.90 and its 200 day moving average is $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

