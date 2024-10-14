Affinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 79 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2,220.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rogco LP purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $23,329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,181,399.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $23,329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,181,399.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $160,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,898,969.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,534 shares of company stock worth $26,815,021. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

TRGP traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $166.27. The company had a trading volume of 44,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.64. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $81.03 and a 12-month high of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus upgraded Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.77.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

